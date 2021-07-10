ALL workers in UK deserve an extra day off – if it coincides with England winning Euros “all the better” says union

A union has urged the UK government to ensure that “all workers can enjoy an additional bank holiday if England’s football team are victorious in Sunday’s European championships final.”

A petition launched earlier this week titled, “Give the UK a Bank Holiday on Monday, July 12th if England wins Euro 2020” has passed the 350,000 mark, 350 people from Flintshire have so far signed it.

Bank holidays are not devolved to Wales, it’s the UK Government’s choice as to whether people would get the day off.

Unite union has called for an additional day off if England wins and for the UK government to permanently increase the number of bank holidays workers in the UK are entitled to.

Workers in the UK enjoy fewer bank holidays than workers in most other European countries.

Unite believes there needs to be sufficient notice of any additional bank holiday so that all workers can enjoy it and that alternative arrangements can be put in place for workers in frontline services including health, transport, hospitality and retail, who will still be required to work.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: “After the last 16 months, all workers deserve an extra day off in appreciation of how they have gone the extra yard to help the UK through the pandemic.”

“If that coincides with a holiday to mark England winning Sunday’s final, all the better.”

“An extra bank holiday shouldn’t just be a one off. Workers in the UK enjoy fewer bank holidays than their counterparts throughout the rest of Europe.”

“A permanent extra bank holiday will give a long-term boost to industries such as hospitality and tourism which have been among the worst affected sectors during the pandemic.”

“If the government does grant an extra bank holiday this year it should provide sufficient notice to ensure that workers can make plans and to ensure that frontline workers who are still required to work, are provided with an alternative date.”

“It needs to be recognised that there remains sections of the economy which will not welcome an extra bank holiday and will try to ignore it and not give workers an extra paid day off.”

“The government must take the necessary measures to ensure that all workers are guaranteed an extra day off.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.”