Airbus “extremely disappointed” that improved pay offer has been rejected

Workers at Airbus Broughton have rejected an improved pay deal.

Around 3,000 Airbus employees, members of Unite, voted to strike in January after the company refused to improve on an ‘unacceptably low’ pay offer for 2021.

The action was paused following a new offer from the planemaker.

There was an offer of a 5.1% non-consolidated lump sum payment on basic pay per grade for the period 1 June 2021 to 31 March 2022.

The offer includes a 5.1% consolidated increase from April 1 until the end of the year followed by another 3% consolidated increase on all rates of pay from January 1 2023 to May 31 2023.

That has now been rejected by workers who are members of Unite union and industrial action could be back on the table.