Air ambulance lands in Shotton following ‘medical emergency’
An air ambulance was spotted landing in Shotton this afternoon.
The distinctive red helicopter was seen landing on the 33 Club playing field at Shotton Lane, just before 1pm.
Reports on social media mentioned a number of police vehicles on King George Street as well as an ambulance present at the same time.
One person noted that the road had been closed off.
Shortly after 1.20pm, police closed Shotton Lane between the two entrances to the 33 Club playing field, facilitating the arrival of a land ambulance.
The ambulance was then escorted by police under blue lights along Central Drive.
The air ambulance departed from the 33 Club field, landing at Glan Clwyd hospital in Bodelwyddan shortly afterwards.
North Wales Police told Deeside.com that officers had been assisting with road closures while paramedics attended to a medical emergency.
