Air ambulance lands in Shotton following ‘medical emergency’

An air ambulance was spotted landing in Shotton this afternoon. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The distinctive red helicopter was seen landing on the 33 Club playing field at Shotton Lane, just before 1pm. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Reports on social media mentioned a number of police vehicles on King George Street as well as an ambulance present at the same time. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

One person noted that the road had been closed off. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Shortly after 1.20pm, police closed Shotton Lane between the two entrances to the 33 Club playing field, facilitating the arrival of a land ambulance. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The ambulance was then escorted by police under blue lights along Central Drive. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The air ambulance departed from the 33 Club field, landing at Glan Clwyd hospital in Bodelwyddan shortly afterwards. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

North Wales Police told Deeside.com that officers had been assisting with road closures while paramedics attended to a medical emergency. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

No more details as yet. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News