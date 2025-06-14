Age UK: 1.6 million older carers fear they can’t continue

Age UK has warned that the UK’s growing number of older unpaid carers are facing unsustainable pressure, with new analysis showing 1.6 million aged 65 and over worry they won’t be able to continue caring for loved ones.

The charity estimates that there are now 2.1 million unpaid carers aged 65 and above in the UK, including 420,000 who are over 80. Many are looking after partners, relatives or friends despite having long-term health conditions or limited mobility themselves.

Age UK’s findings highlight the emotional and physical toll that unpaid care is taking. The charity says 74% of older carers report feeling under strain, 66% say they have lost sleep due to worry, and 62% feel unhappy or depressed.

Many are also reporting serious impacts on their health. Around 1.3 million say their caring responsibilities are affecting their physical wellbeing, while 1.1 million report an impact on their mental health.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said: “Being a carer is demanding at any age, let alone when you are an older person. By this stage in your life you are quite likely to have developed some long term health conditions or disabilities of your own and to have less energy compared to when you were younger. In these circumstances, if you are caring the risk of burning out, or of your own health breaking down, is really quite pronounced.

“Older carers care because they love the person they are caring for and want to do the best they possibly can for them. They deserve our admiration as a result, but warm words aren’t enough – as a society we need to give them more help.”

Age UK also reports that three-quarters of older carers expect their responsibilities to increase in the coming year, with many unable to access adequate support or respite. The charity is urging the Government to create a National Carers Strategy that recognises the role of unpaid carers and provides better financial and practical support.

According to research by the Centre for Care and Carers UK, the economic value of the support unpaid carers of all ages provide is estimated at £184 billion a year.

Caroline Abrahams added: “Providing more support for carers of all ages, including older carers, should be a national priority. Unpaid carers, including those in later life, are the foundations on which our entire social care system is built and we put them under intolerable, unrelenting pressure at our peril.”