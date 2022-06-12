A550 Welsh Road remains closed following earlier collision

The A550 Welsh Road near Hooton remains closed following a collision earlier this afternoon.

The road has been closed from the junction with the A41 New Chester Road and Blackboards Lane.

An air ambulance was spotted landing near the scene.

The collision was first reported at around 2.30pm according to a traffic report which states:

“Road closed and slow traffic due to a collision, two vehicles involved on A550 Welsh Road both ways between A41 New Chester Road and Blackboards Lane.”