A550 near Asda roundabout ‘closed for some time’ following serious collision

North Wales Police have issued an alert following a serious road traffic collision that has led to the closure of the A550 Queensferry near the A494 (Asda) roundabout.

The incident, which has caused significant disruption, prompted police to advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

In a statement posted on Facebook, North Wales Police informed the public of the closure and the ongoing response by emergency services. “Please note that the A550 Queensferry by the A494 roundabout is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

Delays are expected in the area so please avoid if at all possible and use alternative routes,” the post read.

An air ambulance landed close to the scene of the incident but has since returned to base.

Emergency services remain at the scene, and the road is likely to be closed for an extended period.

The police have asked for ‘patience and understanding’ from the public as they manage the situation.