Posted: Wed 20th Oct 2021

A55 slip road closed at Pentre Halkyn after lorry overturns

The eastbound A55 entry slip road Pentre Halkyn has been closed due to ‘safety concerns’ after a lorry overturned.

The incident has happened at J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn), one land of the main A55 is also closed

The lorry is off the road at the end of the entry slip road.

Traffic Wales said: “We will be implementing a total closure of the eastbound on slip near Billy Jeans due to safety concerns.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound entry slip road closed one lane closed, slow traffic due to overturned lorry at J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Lane one (Of two) on the main A55 is now also closed traffic was briefly held to allow traffic officers to put the cones out, Lorry is off the road at the end of the entry slip road.”



