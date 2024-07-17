Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Jul 2024

A55 slip road closed at Northop Hall following a ‘police incident’

The exit slip road on the eastbound A55 North Wales Expressway at Junction 33A for Northop Hall has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

Police have not yet disclosed the nature of the incident, however a vehicle had been involved in a collision and hit a telegraph pole near the junction earlier today.

The incident happened at the junction between Chester Road and Brookside.

Traffic Wales has asked drivers to find an alternative route for the time being.

