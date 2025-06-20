Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jun 2025

A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police are advising haulage companies and drivers of wide loads to avoid the Conwy Tunnel due to ongoing contraflow measures on the A55 eastbound carriageway.

The westbound side of the tunnel remains closed following a vehicle fire on Thursday.

Detailed inspections and safety assessments are ongoing.

The eastbound tunnel is currently operating a contraflow system with one lane of traffic in each direction, and a width restriction of 3.2 metres.

Signage and matrix displays along the A55 have been updated by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NWMTRA) to reflect the restrictions.

North Wales Police confirmed there will be no escorted wide load movements over the coming days and that officers are liaising directly with haulage firms.

Police are actively monitoring traffic in known pinch-point areas including Llanrwst, Betws-y-Coed and Bethesda.

“Anybody found not to be complying with the advice will be dealt with and may find themselves liable for prosecution,” a spokesperson said.

A further Tactical Coordinating Group (TCG) meeting was held on Friday, chaired by North Wales Police and involving multiple partner agencies including the emergency services, local authorities and Stena Line.

  • Motorists are advised to:
  • Allow extra time for travel
  • Plan routes in advance
  • Monitor Traffic Wales for live updates

The weekend is expected to be busy and sunny, increasing the likelihood of delays on the A55 and surrounding areas.

If caught in traffic, drivers are advised to stay in their vehicles unless unsafe, keep engines off when stationary, and stay hydrated.

The initial fire was reported at 13:48 on Thursday in the westbound tunnel.

Emergency services declared the fire a major incident.

A multi-agency response is ongoing to manage the situation and determine when the tunnel can be safely reopened.

Further updates will be provided via Traffic Wales: https://traffic.wales

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea
  • Sustainable Investing: The Latest Trends in the UK Financial Market
  • Unreal Showdowns: Designing Posters for Competitions That Don’t Exist


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea

    News

    Sustainable Investing: The Latest Trends in the UK Financial Market

    News

    Unreal Showdowns: Designing Posters for Competitions That Don’t Exist

    News

    Thunderstorm warning issued for Flintshire

    News

    Contraflow set up on A55 after tunnel blaze

    News

    Long delays on M56 after vehicle fire near Helsby

    News

    Flintshire: Schools facing ‘perfect storm’ of funding pressure and increasing demand for ALN support

    News

    Warning issued as Welsh wildfires quadruple

    News

    Call for legal action over rail and NI “funding shortfall” from UK Government

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn