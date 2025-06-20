A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow

North Wales Police are advising haulage companies and drivers of wide loads to avoid the Conwy Tunnel due to ongoing contraflow measures on the A55 eastbound carriageway.

The westbound side of the tunnel remains closed following a vehicle fire on Thursday.

Detailed inspections and safety assessments are ongoing.

The eastbound tunnel is currently operating a contraflow system with one lane of traffic in each direction, and a width restriction of 3.2 metres.

Signage and matrix displays along the A55 have been updated by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NWMTRA) to reflect the restrictions.

North Wales Police confirmed there will be no escorted wide load movements over the coming days and that officers are liaising directly with haulage firms.

Police are actively monitoring traffic in known pinch-point areas including Llanrwst, Betws-y-Coed and Bethesda.

“Anybody found not to be complying with the advice will be dealt with and may find themselves liable for prosecution,” a spokesperson said.

A further Tactical Coordinating Group (TCG) meeting was held on Friday, chaired by North Wales Police and involving multiple partner agencies including the emergency services, local authorities and Stena Line.

Motorists are advised to:

Allow extra time for travel

Plan routes in advance

Monitor Traffic Wales for live updates

The weekend is expected to be busy and sunny, increasing the likelihood of delays on the A55 and surrounding areas.

If caught in traffic, drivers are advised to stay in their vehicles unless unsafe, keep engines off when stationary, and stay hydrated.

The initial fire was reported at 13:48 on Thursday in the westbound tunnel.

Emergency services declared the fire a major incident.

A multi-agency response is ongoing to manage the situation and determine when the tunnel can be safely reopened.

Further updates will be provided via Traffic Wales: https://traffic.wales

