Posted: Thu 19th Jun 2025

Updated: Thu 19th Jun

A55: Major incident declared after vehicle fire in Conwy Tunnel

A major incident has been declared after a vehicle caught fire inside the Conwy Tunnel on the A55 in North Wales.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) said the fire was first reported at 1.48 pm on Thursday. Crews were on the scene shortly before 3.10 pm, and by 3.42 pm the incident was officially declared a major incident.

In a statement, NWFRS confirmed a multi-agency response is underway:

“A multi-agency response is underway following a major incident involving a vehicle fire in the Conwy Tunnel on the westbound A55. The fire was reported at 13:48, and emergency services are working together at the scene.

“The fire is now under control, and we can confirm that there have been no fatalities.

“Due to the scale of the incident and the need for ongoing safety assessments, the Conwy Tunnel remains closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for a significant amount of time. Detailed inspections will need to be carried out to determine the extent of any damage before the tunnel can be safely reopened.

“We are aware of the severe disruption that has been caused and that traffic along the A55 has been affected, however diversions are in place. Roads in and around the Colwyn Bay, Conwy, Llanrwst and Betws-y-Coed areas are extremely busy at this time – including nearby villages – and we urge motorists to allow plenty of time for their travels.

“We are urging the public to:

  • Keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby, as a precaution due to smoke in the area.
  • Avoid the area. There are significant delays on the A55 and surrounding routes.
  • Use the strategic diversion route.
  • Check the Traffic Wales website for the latest travel updates and diversion information: https://traffic.wales.

“We thank the public for their continued patience and cooperation as agencies work together to manage the situation safely and effectively.”

NWFRS also said: “We’re working with multi-agency partners to control the fire, protect the environment and re-open the tunnel as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Earlier in the afternoon, the service issued a precautionary message to residents living near the tunnel, advising them to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.

The A55 is currently closed westbound from Junction 19 (A470 Conway Road – Black Cat / Glan Conwy / Llandudno Junction) to Junction 17 (A547 Conwy Morfa), with congestion stretching back to Junction 20 (Colwyn Bay). The eastbound carriageway is also closed from Junction 15 to Junction 19.

Traffic Wales and travel service Inrix report severe congestion on roads surrounding Colwyn Bay, Llandudno Junction and Conwy. The northbound A483 towards Chester is also heavily affected, with drivers diverting via longer routes.

Arriva Buses Wales has confirmed that all five of its services are terminating at Dwygyfylchi and will not serve Deganwy, Conwy or Llandudno until further notice.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow updates via Traffic Wales.

