Posted: Fri 18th Mar 2022

Delays on A55 at Northop Hall following a collision

There are reports of the delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

The road is partially blocked near the Holiday Inn on the westbound carriageway.

There is around a mile of queuing traffic from Ewloe.

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to debris on road and crash on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J34 A494 Mold Road (Ewloe) to J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East). Congestion to A494 Ewloe.”



