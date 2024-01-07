A55 closed near Holywell following a collision
North Wales Police have issued a travel alert following a road traffic collision on the A55 in Flintshire.
The westbound carriageway is currently closed between Junction 32 and Junction 31, near Holywell.
Emergency services are on the scene.
The police took to social media to inform the public of the closure, emphasising the need for drivers to consider alternative routes.
