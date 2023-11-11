A55 closed in Cheshire following serious collision
A section of the A55 in Cheshire has been closed between the A51 (Chester) and the A41 (Christleton) due to a serious collision.
An air ambulance has been scrambled to the scene of the incident.
We’ve put a full road closure in both directions on the A55 dual carriageway near Christleton following a serious incident.
Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/fPM44Jser5
— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) November 11, 2023
North West Motorway Police said “We currently have police at the scene of a collision on A55 between J40 Vicars Cross and 39. We currently have a full closure at that location. Expect delays in the area.”
Authorities have set up a diversion route to manage traffic effectively.
- Exit the A55 southbound at the A51 junction (Vicars Cross)
- Take the third exit at the roundabout and follow the A51 westbound
- At the A41 junction, turn left onto the A41 southbound and continue until the A5115 Boughton Heath Roundabout
- Take the second exit to then re-join the A55 westbound
