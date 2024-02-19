Section of A55 closed near Chester following a collision involving a lorry

Update: The latest traffic report for the area states: “A55 Westbound blocked, long delays due to overturned lorry between J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout).”

“Congestion to back onto the M53 to the junction with the M56 J15, also slow on the A51 approaching J40. Affecting traffic passing Chester towards North Wales, sensors indicate traffic can pass eastbound.”

Earlier report: The A55 has been brought to a standstill near Chester following a collision involving a small lorry.

The collision happened near junction 39, Caldy Valley.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed their presence at the scene, with the road closed in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident.

According to traffic sensors the road is closed eastbound from the Posthouse roundabout, and closed westbound from junction 40.

Motorists planning to travel through this key route are advised to avoid the area entirely and seek alternative routes to their destinations.

A traffic report for the area states:

“Road blocked and queueing traffic due to collision, a lorry involved on A55 both ways between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange). Affecting traffic passing Chester through Huntington.”

#RoadClosure A55: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision involving a small lorry on the A55 Caldy Valley, Chester. The road is closed in both directions, please avoid the area if possible. More information on our website soon https://t.co/IyKUiM4xxa pic.twitter.com/2Jnl92tmwJ — Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (@CheshireFire) February 19, 2024

Latest News