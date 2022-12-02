A55 lane closed at Broughton due to an earlier multi-vehicle collision

Update 09:00 – A55 between J36 Broughton and J36A Broughton retail park Eastbound. Lane two has now reopened. Lane one remains closed.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays if you’re travelling in the area.

Earlier report: The A55 is reported to be closed eastbound at Broughton due to multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which has happened between J36 Broughton and J36A Broughton retail park.

There had been an earlier lane closure in place due to a broken-down vehicle at the same location.

⚠️Update 08:45 ⛔#A55 between J36 Broughton and J36A Broughton retail park Eastbound currently closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene. More updates to follow. https://t.co/v5S1QjliKt — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) December 2, 2022

A local traffic report states: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A55 Eastbound from J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange) to J37 (Broughton Shopping Park)”

