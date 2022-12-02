Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Dec 2022

Updated: Fri 2nd Dec

A55 lane closed at Broughton due to an earlier multi-vehicle collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Update 09:00A55 between J36 Broughton and J36A Broughton retail park Eastbound. Lane two has now reopened. Lane one remains closed.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays if you’re travelling in the area.

Earlier report: The A55 is reported to be closed eastbound at Broughton due to multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which has happened between J36 Broughton and J36A Broughton retail park.

There had been an earlier lane closure in place due to a broken-down vehicle at the same location.

A local traffic report states: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A55 Eastbound from J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange) to J37 (Broughton Shopping Park)”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Rhyl’s Marine Lake only bathing water in Wales to classed as ‘poor’
  • Two miles of queuing traffic on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure
  • Toyota awarded over £11m to build a hydrogen-powered pickup trucks in UK


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Rhyl’s Marine Lake only bathing water in Wales to classed as ‘poor’

    News

    Two miles of queuing traffic on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure

    News

    Toyota awarded over £11m to build a hydrogen-powered pickup trucks in UK

    News

    Coleg Cambria’s popular Christmas markets return to Deeside and Wrexham this winter.

    News

    Welsh industry leaders come together at business summit focused on closing skills gap

    News

    Easy win for Labour in Chester by-election

    News

    Police and Crime Commissioner urges the people of North Wales to have their say on police funding

    News

    Four-day week trial confirms working less increases wellbeing and productivity

    News

    School kids should be given vegetarian meals once a week to help against climate change, says Flintshire Councillor

    News




    Read 357,633 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn