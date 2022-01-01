Updated: Bagillt recycling unit fire

Update: Police and the fire service have launched a joint investigation following a fire at a recycling unit in Bagillt on New Years Eve.

Fire crews from Holywell, Deeside, Abergele and Rhyl were sent to the blaze at unit on Dee Bank Industrial Estate just before 5pm on Friday 31 January.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service appealed for people to keep away from the area at the height of the fire and asked local residents to close windows and doors due to smoke.

The A548 was closed during the evening and overnight as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Its understood the fire involving between 150 and 200 tonnes is still ongoing.

North Wales Police are issued an appeal this morning, a spokesperson said:

“A joint investigation between ourselves and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is underway following a fire at a recycling unit on the Dee Bank Industrial Estate in Bagillt at approximately 5pm yesterday (31/12/21).”

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anybody who may have information relating to the fire to contact us.”

“We are also keen to speak to anybody who may have been in the area shortly before 5pm and who may have dash cam footage to please get in touch.”

“Anybody with information is asked to contact us via the web chat facility on our website https://orlo.uk/toaao or by calling 101 quoting reference number Z188822.”

First report: Police have closed a section of the A458 in Bagillt due to a fire at a recycling centre.

The road is closed in both directions and police have asked people to use an alternative route.

Four fire engines are reported to be in attendance at the site.

Crews from Holywell, Deeside, Abergele and Rhyl are currently in attendance tackling a fire at a recycling unit on Dee Bank Industrial Estate, Bagillt.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Officers are appealing for people to keep away from the area and residents are asked to close windows and doors due to smoke.”



[Photo: Azz Lennox]