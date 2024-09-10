Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 10th Sep 2024

A541 closed near Rhydymwyn following serious road traffic collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A541 near Rhydymwyn is currently closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision near the junction with the B5123.

Emergency services are at the scene, and two air ambulances have been reported to have landed close by.

The incident occurred between the turn-offs for Rhosesmor and Sychdyn, leading to traffic disruptions in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the route and seek alternative roads while emergency crews respond to the situation.

A traffic report confirmed that the A541 is closed both ways, with queuing traffic building up due to the accident.

Just before 2.30pm, North Wales Police said in a statement:

“The A541 Rhydymwyn (near the junction with the B5123) is currently closed due to an RTC.”

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road may be closed for some time.”

“Please avoid the area and use an alternative route. We will advise when the road is open again.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Flintshire MPs support cuts to Winter Fuel Payments in Commons vote
  • Shotton: Dee Park receives huge funding boost for outdoor education centre
  • Age UK analysis shows 2.5 million older people on low incomes are set to lose their Winter Fuel Payment and will struggle without it

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire MPs support cuts to Winter Fuel Payments in Commons vote

    News

    Shotton: Dee Park receives huge funding boost for outdoor education centre

    News

    Age UK analysis shows 2.5 million older people on low incomes are set to lose their Winter Fuel Payment and will struggle without it

    News

    Deeside based electronics innovator to quintuple workforce and set up manufacturing plant

    News

    Consumer champ calls on Oasis and Ticketmaster to refund fans hit by inflated ‘in demand’ ticket prices

    News

    Plans for Shotton HMO rejected amid community concerns

    News

    Deestriders Compete in Packed Week of Races

    News

    Flint: Council greenlights 17 new homes despite previous objections and bat habitat concerns

    News

    Wirral: Warning to swimmers at popular beach explained

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn