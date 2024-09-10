A541 closed near Rhydymwyn following serious road traffic collision

The A541 near Rhydymwyn is currently closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision near the junction with the B5123.

Emergency services are at the scene, and two air ambulances have been reported to have landed close by.

The incident occurred between the turn-offs for Rhosesmor and Sychdyn, leading to traffic disruptions in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the route and seek alternative roads while emergency crews respond to the situation.

A traffic report confirmed that the A541 is closed both ways, with queuing traffic building up due to the accident.

Just before 2.30pm, North Wales Police said in a statement:

“The A541 Rhydymwyn (near the junction with the B5123) is currently closed due to an RTC.”

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road may be closed for some time.”

“Please avoid the area and use an alternative route. We will advise when the road is open again.”