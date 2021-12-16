Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Dec 2021

A540 Parkgate Road closed following a collision

The A540 Parkgate Road is closed near Capenhurst following a collision.

A section of the road closed both ways between Two Mills and the A494 bypass.

A local traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A540 Parkgate Road both ways between Capenhurst Lane and Shotwick Lane.”

“Congestion to Great Sutton and along Chester Road as traffic diverts.”

“Affecting traffic between Two Mills and the A494 Bypass Road.”



