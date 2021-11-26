A5117 closed between Parkgate Road and Dunkirk Roundabout following serious collision

The A5117 remains closed between Parkgate Road and the Dunkirk Roundabout following a serious collision last night.

North West Motorway Police posted an update o social media about the incident just before 10pm on Thursday evening.

It said: “Cheshire Road & Crime Unit & Divisional patrol are dealing with a Serious RTC on the A5117.”

“Closures are in place from Dunkirk Roundabout to the junction with Parkgate Road. and at the Roundabout at J16.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances from Chester, Powey Lane, Ellesmere Port and Runcorn attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a collision involving two vehicles on the A5117, Mollington.”

“Firefighters extracted a casualty from one of cars and handed them over to paramedics.”

A section of the A494 eastbound in Cheshire was also closed for a period of time last night as emergency service dealt with the incident.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to serious accident on A5117 both ways from A540 Parkgate Road to the Dunkirk Roundabout.

Traffic is coping well. The road has been closed since yesterday evening.”