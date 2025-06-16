A494 eastbound closed overnight for resurfacing

A section of the A494 eastbound near Deeside Industrial Park will be closed overnight from Wednesday 19 June to Saturday 22 June for resurfacing work.

The closure will affect the stretch from the River Dee to the county boundary in Sealand. Lane one and two will be patched and resurfaced between 8pm and 6am each night.

During the works, traffic will be diverted off and re-join the A494 at Deeside Industrial Park.

The roadworks are scheduled to take place over three nights, with closures beginning at 8pm and reopening by 6am the following morning.

Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and allow extra time for their journeys during the period of the closure.