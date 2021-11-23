A494 at Alltami blocked following a collision

A collision has blocked the A494 at Alltami.

The exit slip road of the A55 at J33B has been closed to stop traffic heading towards the incident.

The crash has happened near Pinfold Lane.

Police and traffic officers are at the scene and there is congestion in the area

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 both ways at Pinfold Lane (Quarry Turn Off). ”

“The Westbound exit slip road of the A55 at J33B has now been closed to stop traffic heading towards the accident.”