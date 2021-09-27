Drivers exceeding 50mph speed limit on A494 “could receive a letter or a fine” from next week

Drivers exceeding the 50mph speed limit introduced to reduce pollution levels on the A494 in Deeside could receive a “letter or fine through their doors” from next week the Welsh Government has warned.

The Welsh Government introduced 50mph speed reductions on five 70mph stretches of road in Wales in 2018 where nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions were found to be above the legal limit as set out by an EU directive.

The section of A494 between the Wales/England border and St David’s Interchange at Ewloe has had average speed cameras in operation since 2019 .

From October 4, a “first of its kind advisory letter programme,” will inform people of the importance of complying with the speed limit, ”whilst still prosecuting the most dangerous drivers.”

The Welsh government said the 50mph schemes “have already been successful in significantly lowering the levels of nitrogen dioxide in affected areas by up to 47%, helping to protect people from serious illness as well as playing a part in tackling the climate emergency.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, who has a responsibility for Transport said:

“We’ve made significant progress in bringing emissions levels down in recent years, but we now have to go further and faster.

“We know that slower speed limits are not a popular choice, but we need to do things differently and be bold if we are to stand a chance of tackling climate change.

“It’s clear that the speed restrictions we’ve introduced on our most polluted roads are working – the results speak for themselves – but compliance with these limits is essential if we are to achieve the reductions we need to make in the shortest possible time.

“We need to act now to make Wales a safe place to live with clean air for everyone.”

South Wales Police, Roads Policing Lead for Wales, Assistant Chief Constable, Mark Travis commented:

“The implementation of the 50mph speed limits, for environmental reasons, on some of Wales’s busiest roads is an important issue to tackle pollution and to give Wales and its communities a cleaner and healthier future.

“All four Welsh Forces are supporting its implementation, with the enforcement of these speed limits approached in a consistent, proportionate and transparent manner.”

GoSafe Partnership Manager, Teresa Ciano, added:

“Driving at the posted speed limit has benefits for safety, but it can also improve our lives in other ways. By supporting the Welsh Government’s ambition to improve air quality for Wales, we know our roads will be safer too. By implementing a first of its kind advisory letter programme, we will be able to inform people of the importance of complying with the speed limit at these locations, whilst still prosecuting the most dangerous drivers.”