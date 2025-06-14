Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 14th Jun 2025

£4.75m fire safety upgrade begins at Flintshire high-rises

Work has started on a £4.75 million project to enhance fire safety across three of Flintshire’s high-rise sheltered housing schemes.

The 12-month programme, which began in April, will see significant improvements at Richard Heights, Bolingbroke Heights and Castle Heights, benefiting more than 270 homes.

Backed by Welsh Government funding, the project will upgrade both passive and active fire protection systems as part of Flintshire County Council’s ongoing commitment to resident safety.

Councillor Helen Brown, Cabinet member for Housing and Communities, said: “We welcome this vital investment from Welsh Government and are pleased that we are able to carry out this work for our residents.

“This project represents a major milestone in Flintshire’s commitment to building safety. Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of our tenants, and these improvements will provide enhanced protection and peace of mind to residents living in our high-rise sheltered schemes.”

The work is being delivered by Wynne Construction via the North Wales Construction Partnership, ensuring a high-quality, locally focused approach.

By appointing a Welsh contractor, Flintshire Council says the majority of the investment will stay in Wales, supporting local jobs, skills and economic growth.

