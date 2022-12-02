Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Dec 2022

Updated: Fri 2nd Dec

Two miles of queuing traffic on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Long delays have been reported on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure.

Police have closed a lane eastbound between Broughton and junction 38 due to a broken-down vehicle.

Traffic is queuing for over two miles on the approach to the lane closure, delays are quoted at 24 minutes.

There is also a queue on the entry slip road. at Broughton.

A local traffic report states: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A55 Eastbound from J37 (Broughton Shopping Park) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • A55 lane closed at Broughton due to an earlier multi-vehicle collision
  • Toyota awarded over £11m to build a hydrogen-powered pickup trucks in UK
  • Coleg Cambria’s popular Christmas markets return to Deeside and Wrexham this winter.


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    A55 lane closed at Broughton due to an earlier multi-vehicle collision

    News

    Toyota awarded over £11m to build a hydrogen-powered pickup trucks in UK

    News

    Coleg Cambria’s popular Christmas markets return to Deeside and Wrexham this winter.

    News

    Welsh industry leaders come together at business summit focused on closing skills gap

    News

    Easy win for Labour in Chester by-election

    News

    Police and Crime Commissioner urges the people of North Wales to have their say on police funding

    News

    Four-day week trial confirms working less increases wellbeing and productivity

    News

    School kids should be given vegetarian meals once a week to help against climate change, says Flintshire Councillor

    News

    A pair of rare snow leopards could be about to make the move to Chester Zoo

    News




    Read 357,633 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn