Two miles of queuing traffic on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure

Long delays have been reported on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure.

Police have closed a lane eastbound between Broughton and junction 38 due to a broken-down vehicle.

Traffic is queuing for over two miles on the approach to the lane closure, delays are quoted at 24 minutes.

There is also a queue on the entry slip road. at Broughton.

There is a live lane breakdown on A55 eastbound between Broughton and junction 38 (A483 turn off). Police currently have lane 1 closure on. Delays expected in the area. pic.twitter.com/QbqPzDlDIT — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) December 2, 2022

A local traffic report states: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A55 Eastbound from J37 (Broughton Shopping Park) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).”

