19th century former Flintshire pub with views of Hope Mountain up for sale

A closed public house in the Flintshire village of Cymau has been placed on the market for £235,000, offering scope for redevelopment or continued hospitality use.

The 19th century building is located in the rural hillside village of Cymau, near Llanfynydd, on the slopes of Hope Mountain in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The village sits approximately six miles from Wrexham and eight and a half miles from Mold.

The former pub is understood to be of stone construction, arranged over two storeys beneath a slate roof.

It includes a lounge bar, main bar and games room with space for 60 people across three sections, along with a compact kitchen and cellar. Ladies’ and gentlemen’s toilets and a storeroom are also in place.

Upstairs, the owner’s accommodation comprises a lounge, bathroom, double bedroom and master bedroom.

Externally, the property includes a car park with space for up to 26 vehicles, a brick garage and a rear trade garden with pergola and lawn that could accommodate a further 25 people when furnished.

No trading activity is currently taking place at the property and no premises licence is in place.

Potential buyers are advised that mains services are not currently connected, and VAT will apply to 90% of the freehold sale price.

The listing, managed by agents Sidney Phillips, notes that the building may be suitable for alternative use, subject to planning permission.

Cymau is a small community known for its scenery, walking routes and views over the Cheshire Plain and surrounding Welsh hills.

It is accessible via the A483 and the B5102, with links to the Mold bypass and the A55 North Wales Expressway.

The property is listed freehold and viewings are available strictly by appointment through the agent.

The rateable value is £3,750 and the local authority is Flintshire Council.