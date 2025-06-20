£1 bus fares for 16–21s part of new North Wales transport overhaul

Plans to transform North Wales’ public transport network aim to address the challenges faced by young people unable to reach employment due to poor connectivity.

Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, will outline details of the Welsh Government’s Network North Wales proposals at a Wrexham Business Professionals meeting on Friday, 27 June.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Skates said many young people are “being cut out of the jobs market” because they cannot rely on public transport to reach work. The new strategy proposes an integrated, high-frequency bus and rail network linking people to employment hubs such as Wrexham Industrial Estate and Deeside Industrial Park.

One such example, highlighted by Moneypenny co-founder Rachel Clacher at a previous meeting, involved a young woman from Gwersyllt who endures a four-hour round trip to travel just eight miles to work.

Mr Skates said: “Network North Wales is going to address that very concern. There are still a huge number of job offers that are being rejected by young people, by people of all ages in fact, because they can’t get public transport to and from their workplace.”

He added that new legislation will allow the redesign of bus services, working in partnership with Flintshire and Wrexham councils and Transport for Wales. These changes will be rolled out across the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone.

Plans include a 50% increase in rail services across North Wales from May 2026, including a doubling of services between Wrexham and Chester. Work is also due to start on making Wrexham to Liverpool a direct service, with a target of four trains per hour within the next decade.

From September, a new fare scheme will mean 16 to 21-year-olds pay no more than £1 per bus journey in Wales.

Mr Skates said: “Public transport isn’t just about moving people from A to B, it’s about generating growth, it’s about dealing with economic inactivity and economic inequality.”

He commended the Wrexham Business Professionals for championing local prosperity. Ian Edwards from the group said: “For the public transport system to work and to serve the industrial estate properly, it can’t just be one bus an hour, that won’t work for anybody.”

Louise Harper added: “The meeting on June 27 will give a useful insight into the benefits the Network North Wales programme will deliver for businesses and their workers.”

The Maesgwyn Hall event in Wrexham will also feature talks from Laura Hall of Maverick Diagnostics and Amanda Davies from Wrexham Council, who is leading the city’s UK City of Culture 2029 bid.

Main image: Ken Skates MS – picture by Mandy Jones

