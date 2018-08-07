Your child could be entitled to £125 to help cover the cost of school uniforms

lParents across Wales could be entitled to £125 to help cover the cost of school uniforms, sports kit and kit for sports and activities outside of school such as scouts and guides.

The new fund, PDG Access, is targeted at school pupils who are eligible for free school meals or children who are looked after and are going into reception class or Year 7 in September and aged 4 or 11 in special schools, Special Educational Needs (SEN) Units or Pupil Referral Units.

The fund will also cover funding for equipment for out of school hours trips, including outdoor learning, and equipment for activities within the curriculum, such as design and technology.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams and WLGA Leader Debbie Wilcox have urged parents and carers of eligible children to speak to their council today about applying for the new funding.

Kirsty Williams said:

“We want all our pupils to have access to the same opportunities – whether in or outside of school – and PDG Access is about making sure that happens.

We know that the costs of school uniform, sports kit and equipment for other activities can all add up so it’s really important that parents and carers are aware of this new fund and know where to apply.

If you think you’re eligible for PDG Access then speak to your council today and you could soon receive £125 to help with these costs.”

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, WLGA Spokesperson for Education said:

“I would encourage any parents or carers who think they’re eligible for this fund to contact their local authority.

Local authorities want to support all our pupils to benefit from the same opportunities, which is why WLGA will look forward to continuing discussions with Welsh Government to ensure that such vital funds are maintained and protected.”

**The article was originaly published with a Flintshire Council telephone number which appears to be incorrect – were awaiting an update.

📷 School Uniform Hereford