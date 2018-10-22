Youngster sustained serious leg injuries following collision with motorbike on A494 in Deeside

Police have said a ‘young pedestrian’ is being treated in hospital for serious leg injuries following a collision with a motorcycle on the A494 in Queensferry.

The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries in the collision which took place just before 7pm on Saturday night.

Police appealed for witnesses to the collision which happened on the westbound carriageway around 120 metres past the A494 River Dee bridge.

One lane was closed for around an hour as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers asked anyone at the time who saw the incident to call 101 quoting reference W150169

Police are also appealing for witnesses to a collision in St Asaph yesterday evening, Sunday, October 21.

A motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in St Asaph.

Shortly before 5pm police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a white Vauxhall Astra and a black Honda motorcycle on the B5381, Lower Denbigh Road.

The emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the B5381 around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

“The road re-opened shortly before 9:30pm and we would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we dealt with the collision.”

Anybody who may be able to assist with the investigation are asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit quoting reference number W150649.