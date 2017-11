The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for icy conditions in Flintshire overnight.

As temperatures fall, icy patches are likely to form in places, especially on untreated roads

The alert is in place from 00.05 to 10.00 on Tuesday morning.

The Chief Forecaster from the Met Office says;

“Temperatures will fall below freezing in many places overnight, and with showers continuing, there is the risk of ice forming. Showers will be wintry on high ground, with the odd cm of snow possible.”