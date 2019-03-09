News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Yellow weather warning issued as snow forecast on Sunday

Published: Saturday, Mar 9th, 2019
Wintery weather conditions are set to return tomorrow with snow on the forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between 3am and 11am on Sunday for snow and ice.

The warning covers most of north Wales – including Flintshire – and across parts of England.

Temperatures are set to drop overnight and into the early hours of the morning, with highs of just 2C/3C between 5am and 8am.

The Met Office say: “An area of rain is likely to turn to snow over a central swathe of the UK early on Sunday.

“Highest snowfall accumulations will tend to be over hills and mountains where a few centimetres of snow are likely. Below 200 metres, only 1-2 cm or so of snow is likely.

“Meanwhile, it may be that places in the far south as well as the far north of the warning area see little or any snow.

