Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain set to hit Flintshire over weekend

The hot and sunny looks set to come an end in Flintshire this weekend, with the Met Office warning that heavy rain is on the way.

Although temperatures have climbed over the past few days, they’re set to drop to a cooler 18C on Saturday and Sunday – with lows of 14C and 15C during the evenings.

Along with cooler temperatures, the Met Office have also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

The warning itself is expected to be in place between 9am on Sunday morning and 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of rain is expected to move slowly and erratically northwestwards across parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday, and while some places within the warning area may see very little others could see several hours of heavy rain.

“Accumulations of 40-60mm are possible, with perhaps as much as 80-100mm in places, especially over high ground.”