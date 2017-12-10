Yellow warning for ice with temperatures set to drop to -6ºC in Deeside overnight

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice overnight in Flintshire.

An amber ice warning for snow remains in place until 6pm today though forecasts show snow in Flintshire easing from 5pm

Temperatures are then set to fall as low as -6ºC overnight following Sunday’s heavy snowfall.

Where snow has fallen through Sunday icy stretches are likely to form quite widely with some temporary melting of snow and then refreezing overnight. Chief Forecaster's assessment

Flintshire County Council say winter maintenance operations worked through the night and will continue through today concentrating on ‘priority 1 routes.’

‘Teams have been deployed in town centres clearing footpaths and sheltered accommodation complexes.’

Main trunk roads and motorway networks have remained relatively clear throughout the day though many side roads have been left untreated.

Ice is expected to form across many places overnight into Monday morning.

The Met Office weather warning for ice is in place from between 4am and 11 pm Monday.

A spokesperson said: ‘Some injuries are likely from slips and falls on icy surfaces as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. As well as this lying snow from Sunday will continue to be a hazard leading to longer and potentially hazardous journeys.”

According to Flintshire County Council’s website all schools are currently open tomorrow but they is likely to change. (check here)

The decision to close a school is taken by the Headteacher, following a risk assessment that is based on a number of factors.

If bad weather prevents school/college transport from operating in the morning, no return service will operate in the afternoon even if the weather improves.

‘In such circumstances, if parents/carers undertake to transport students to school/college themselves, they are then responsible for conveying the students home again at the end of the day, or earlier if it becomes necessary to send all students home and close the school/college due to worsening weather conditions.’ Says the council website.