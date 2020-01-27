News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Yellow warning for ice in parts of Flintshire tonight and into Tuesday morning

Published: Monday, Jan 27th, 2020
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice in parts of Flintshire this evening and into Tuesday.

Some wintery showers  are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, which could lead to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures drop.

There is some snow possible in parts of North Wales, but mostly restricted to high ground and non is forecast for Flintshire. 

The wintery showers locally are expected in the early hours of the morning.

The Met Office say: “Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leading to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.

“Some snow is also possible, but mostly restricted to high ground above 200 metres where a few centimetres may settle.”

 

