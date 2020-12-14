Year 8 pupils at Hawarden High School told to self isolate again less than month after coming out of quarantine

A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Hawarden High School.

All students in year 8 have been asked to self-isolate following the positive case.

It’s the second period of self isolation for Hawarden High School year 8 cohort.

“We have received notification of a positive Covid-19 test result having been returned for a Year 8 pupil this morning.

“As a result, all Year 8 pupils will now need to self-isolate.”

“We shall confirm the end of the SI period once notified by PHW/TTP. We wish the pupil well.”

In November the year group went into quarantine after several positive Covid-19 cases were identified at the school.

Flintshire Council Chief Officer for Education Claire Homard said at the time the cluster of cases indicated “an element of in-school transmission.”

Last week head teachers of Flintshire secondary schools took the collective decision to close their schools on Friday and move pupils to online learning.

Education minister Kirsty Williams later announced that all secondary schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning this week in a ‘national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus.’

The Welsh government is to offer all schools access to rapid Covid testing when they return in the new year.

Under this process, pupils and staff identified as close contacts would be asked to either self-isolate as normal or to take a lateral flow test at the start of the school day for the duration of the self-isolation period.

Those who test negative would continue attending school as normal, those who test positive would be required to self-isolate and book a confirmatory test.

Schools and colleges will be offered support, equipment and training.

All staff working in special schools will be offered weekly testing.

If a parent believes their child is showing symptoms of Covid-19 they should book a test by going to https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test.”