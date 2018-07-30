independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Xfactor’s Kayleigh Taylor appearing at a Family Fun Day in Connah’s Quay

Published: Monday, Jul 30th, 2018
Share:

What: Family Fun Day

Where: Connah’s Quay Cricket club.

Date: August 5th

Time: 11am – 8pm

Sunday 5th August see’s Xfactor star Kayleigh Taylor (pictured above 📷 Digital Spy)  head to Connah’s Quay, the star is just one that will hit the stage at a Katys fight family fun day at Connah’s Quay Cricket club.

Katys fight was set up last year in memory of local girl Katy Wilson who sadly lost her battle to cancer, organisers have decided this year’s event will not only be in memory of Katy but also the late Carl Sargeant.

Money raised will be spilt between many charities.

There will be stalls, fun activities for children, a visit from Pepper Pig and Paw Patrol and this year’s stage line up is Kayleigh Taylor, D!!ves (Nik Lloyd), Adam Lovelock, Freefalling, Dan Pearce and Michele Sangregorio.

Free entry, kicks off at 11am till 8pm hosting the stage will be Radio Deeside’s Loose Ladies.

 

LATEST NEWS:

‘Green Corridor’ plan for A494 ‘entrance into Wales’

Flintshire employees get some self defence training

Buckley: Church Road resurfacing set to start at the beginning of August

3400 free meals given out at Flintshire play schemes last week in bid to combat ‘holiday hunger’

Hawarden Airport closed for runway resurfacing in preparation for Beluga XL operations

Horseshoe Pass wildfire sees Ponderosa Cafe evacuated

Llangollen wildfire – change in wind direction pushes acrid layer of smoke away from Deeside

Wonders of Flintshire brought to digital life in world first project

Got what it takes to be a Coastguard Rescue Officer?

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn