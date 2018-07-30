Xfactor’s Kayleigh Taylor appearing at a Family Fun Day in Connah’s Quay

What: Family Fun Day

Where: Connah’s Quay Cricket club.

Date: August 5th

Time: 11am – 8pm

Sunday 5th August see’s Xfactor star Kayleigh Taylor (pictured above 📷 Digital Spy) head to Connah’s Quay, the star is just one that will hit the stage at a Katys fight family fun day at Connah’s Quay Cricket club.

Katys fight was set up last year in memory of local girl Katy Wilson who sadly lost her battle to cancer, organisers have decided this year’s event will not only be in memory of Katy but also the late Carl Sargeant.

Money raised will be spilt between many charities.

There will be stalls, fun activities for children, a visit from Pepper Pig and Paw Patrol and this year’s stage line up is Kayleigh Taylor, D!!ves (Nik Lloyd), Adam Lovelock, Freefalling, Dan Pearce and Michele Sangregorio.

Free entry, kicks off at 11am till 8pm hosting the stage will be Radio Deeside’s Loose Ladies.