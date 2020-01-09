Wrexham’s Racecourse ground set for first Woman’s international in eight years

Jayne Ludlow’s Wales side will play their first match in Wrexham since 2012 when they face Estonia on Friday, 6 March.

Estonia are managed by former Wales manager Jarmo Matikainen and it will be the fourth time the sides have faced each other.

Wales have won two matches and drawn one in the previous encounters.

The Estonia match is key preparation for Ludlow’s side ahead of the second half of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualification campaign.

Wales currently sit second in Group C with two key home matches against the Faroe Islands and Norway in April.

[Flintshire’s Elise Hughes, she her senior international debut aged just 16, in the Cyprus Cup against Switzerland in March 2018 – pic credit BCFC]

A return to north Wales for the national side is part of the FAW’s aims to grow the women’s and girls’ game across the country.

Rhiannon Roberts and Elise Hughes are two players from the area who have been a key part of the current qualification campaign.

Hawarden born Elise Hughes – who has just moved to Bristol Ladies on loan from Everton – said:

“The news of the national team playing in Wrexham has really excited me.

Having grown up in the area, I hope the fans turn up in their numbers and we inspire young girls to help the game grow in north Wales.”

A return to north Wales for the national side is part of the FAW’s aims to grow the women’s and girls’ game across the country.

Tickets, priced £5 adults and £2 for U16s and 65+, can be purchased here.