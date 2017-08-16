Wrexham Painter and Decorator Wins Competition Two Years Running

Coleg Cambria student Lewys Rawlings, aged 19 from Cefn y Bedd was successful in winning the recent heat of the Skillbuild competition held at Coleg Menai.

Beating off local competition he was awarded first place and is now waiting to hear if he has a place in the WorldSkills UK finals representing Cambria in Birmingham NEC in November.

Lewys, who is employed by MJ Bannister Decorators based in the Wrexham and Chester areas, focuses on domestic decorating. He works full time for the company and has completed Level 2 Painting and Decorating at Coleg Cambria alongside his work.

Lewys said: “The SkillBuild competitions have been very hard work and highly competitive. I’ve really enjoyed competing and winning the regional Welsh finals 2 years running.

“I competed in WorldSkills UK finals in November last year and hope to compete again this year. It has given me extra experience and increased my confidence in my work.”

Places are still available on Painting and Decorating courses at Coleg Cambria starting this September. Visit www.cambria.ac.uk to apply or call 0300 30 30 007 for advice and guidance.