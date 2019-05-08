Wrexham man missing while staying in Abergele holiday park – have you seen him or his car?

North Wales Police issued an appeal and picture of Andrew Lovell who has gone missing.

Police say Andrew, aged 59 and from the Wrexham area, was staying at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Abergele on 6th May.

They added, “This is very much out of character and we are appealing for any information to find him. He was last seen in the area of Towyn, he may be using a black Vauxhall Zafira with the registration HK06HVC.”

Andrew is described as being 5’9 tall, medium build with short dark hair, and could be wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

Any sighting or information please contact North Wales Police citing iTrace reference 25181.