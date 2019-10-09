Wrexham Glyndwr University’s next Open Day set to take place on Saturday

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s next Open Day takes place on Saturday, October 12.

The newly refurbished B Corridor is among the latest upgrades students at Glyndwr can expect to see, with a series of recently-opened social learning spaces and upgraded teaching rooms on show, which have been completed under the university’s ongoing Campus 2025 estates renewal strategy.

There are also a host of other, subject-specific talks, demonstrations and activities on hand throughout the day.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University Admissions Manager, Andy Phillips, said: “We’ve got lots of activities and talks taking place this open day, including Business: What is the best business organisation for the budding entrepreneur?, Criminology: Nature Vs Nurture, Policing: Stop & Search and Knife Crime, Nursing: Nursing Clinical Skills Demonstration and Psychology Café: How do we learn to be good?

“There’s also the chance to get your hands of some of the amazing high-tech equipment our academics and students use in a PlaySpace arena – with an opportunity to explore everything from Virtual Reality headsets to 3D printing, ethical hacking and the internet of things.

The October Open Day is designed to give prospective 2020 entry students a taste of what it’s like to study at Glyndwr, to let them learn more about the wide variety of degree programmes available and to show them what each of Glyndwr’s campuses has to offer – as well as being giving them the chance to meet with course staff and current students.

The university has a wide range of courses available at foundation, undergraduate and post graduate level, many of which can also be studied part-time. More than half of current Wrexham Glyndwr students study part-time and includes a wide-variety of age groups.

A number of the university’s supporting services will also be on hand on the day to speak to prospective students, including the award-winning careers team – whose work supporting students has been recognised with a national accolade from AGCAS (the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Service.)

There is also the opportunity to speak to the admissions team about course entry requirements and the application process, and the student funding and money advice team for information on funding and fees.

The Open Day runs from 10am – 2pm with last entry at 1pm. You can drop in throughout the day but don’t forget to check the list of talks and events so you don’t miss something that’s important to you. For more information or to book to attend the Open Day visit: wgu.ac.uk/openday.