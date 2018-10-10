Wrexham Glyndŵr University to mark ‘World Mental Health Day’ with series of free public events

A series of free events will take place at Wrexham Glyndŵr University today mark World Mental Health Day.

Taking place at the university this afternoon, members of the public are being urged to come down and take part in the event.

On hand will be community choir, Pop Vox, who will explain the benefits of singing for mental health. The choir, which rehearses at Glyndŵr every week, launched earlier this year in Wrexham with its leaders stressing the benefits of singing for health and self confidence.

Dementia Friendly Wrexham will be running sessions explaining how anyone can become a dementia friend and make a difference for people living with dementia.

The short sessions have already been undertaken by a wide range of organisations and businesses around Wrexham – with the aim of securing ‘Dementia Friendly’ status for the town.

An exhibition by Same but Different, running in Oriel Sycharth will set out how young people live with rare diseases and help raise awareness of the person behind the disability.

And a range of local charities, organisations and groups will be available to talk about how volunteering can make a difference to the community.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University academics will also be on hand to run a variety of interactive talks and sessions – including art and mental health, the importance of wellbeing, and much more.

Justine Mason, senior lecturer and programme leader on the mental health programme, said: “As a University, we know the importance of talking about mental health – we’ve been signed up to the Time to Change pledge for a year, which means that we have a series of champions staff and students can talk to regarding anything to do with mental health.

“We also recognise that we are part of a wider community, and wanted to open our doors and bring in some of the diverse range of organisations we have in North East Wales so we can share ideas, make new connections – and hopefully have fun too.

“We’ve also extended an invitation to the Women’s Institute to come along and take part – I’m a member myself and I know that the WI have had a strong focus on mental health issues this year.

“All the events are free and there’s lots to do, and everyone is welcome – we’ll see you there!”

You can book a ticket and find out more information about the event here.

You can also find out further details about Wrexham Glyndŵr University’s BSc (Hons) Mental Health and Wellbeing course here and staff will also be on hand at the University’s next Open Day on October 13 – to book visit: wgu.ac.uk/908p