Glyndwr University to host its third Virtual Experience Event for prospective students

A popular Virtual Experience event at Wrexham Glyndwr University will be expanded even further this month.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring and the restrictions that have been brought in to protect public health guidelines, the university has moved its regular Open Days and Open Evenings online.

Events have been held for undergraduate, postgraduate, part time and professional students over the past few months.

The next Virtual Experience for the university will take place on Wednesday, June 24.





Marketing and Digital Communities Manager Antonia Jones added: “This will be our third Virtual Experience Event – we’ve seen keen interest from potential students from both the UK and internationally in the experiences on offer.

“These online experiences allow our prospective students to get a taste of what it is like studying with us at Glyndwr – without even leaving their house – and are a great way to find out more about the university.

“They include a dedicated area on our website bringing together a host digital content – so whether you want to read more about a particular subject, take part in a taster session or online Q and A, or even take a virtual campus tours, there’s something there for you.

The latest Virtual Experience event falls during Adult Learners’ Week – and the team at Glyndwr have worked with organisers the Learning and Work Institute and the Welsh Government to share details of what’s going on with adults considering a return to learning across Wales.

Wrexham Glyndwr University Widening Access Coordinator Amber Percy said: “When we heard that the Learning and Work Institute were looking for events for the week which were provided online, we knew we could offer something special thanks to the work Antonia and her team have done.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Adult Learners from across Wales and beyond to our wider Virtual Experience Event.

“As a university, we strive to be as inclusive as possible and believe in the power of education to help all in our local communities – and we’re delighted to be working with our Adult Learners’ Week partners to help mark the week online in a new, fresh way!”

Antonia added: “As with a face-to-face Open Day, our Virtual Events offer a chance to discuss what it’s like studying at Glyndwr with our current students – who include learners of all ages. They are able to tell students first-hand just what to expect when you begin a course at Glyndwr.

“Finally, there’s also a chance to chat with the teams here at Glyndwr who are there to help students with any questions they may have – whether that’s about the wide range of courses and degrees we offer, about what’s needed to get onto our courses – or about how we can help with finances and support.”

The Virtual Experience event runs – online – between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday, June 24.

To find out more about what will be on offer, to take a look at some of the blogs, tours, and videos already available, or to book your space, visit the university’s website.