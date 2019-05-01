Wrexham Glyndwr University rises 45 places in Whatuni Student Choice Awards

Wrexham Glyndwr University has risen 45 places in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards University of the Year awards – joining the UK’s top 100.

The institution is now placed 68th in the UK overall and is also rated in the top twenty in the UK for its courses and lecturers – after moving up to eleventh in the country in that category.

Altogether, Glyndwr has also chalked up rises in the league tables for Job Prospects, Student Union, Student Support and Clubs and Societies in the awards – which are described as ‘an annual celebration of the best universities and higher education institutions in the UK.’

The awards are voted on by students at each institution, with more than 41,000 taking part across the UK.

Wrexham Glyndwr University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maria Hinfelaar, said: “At Wrexham Glyndwr University, we are very much student-centred and that has been reflected in these student-led awards.

“It’s wonderful to see the work we put into our courses reflected in the scores of the students who take them, with the university in the UK’s top twenty for courses and lecturers.

“I’m delighted, too, to see the university rise so many places to join the UK’s top 100 institutions.

“Of course, we intend to build on this year’s success – we have been working over the last couple of years to transform the university and that work continues.

“We are continuing to improve the quality of our teaching and research and are seeing more and more fantastic achievements from our graduates.

“We have also already unveiled several new student-centred improvements as part of our ambitious Campus 2025 estates renewal programme, including innovative teaching and social learning spaces.

“We fully intend for that work to continue – with major plans for our Wrexham campuses set to go before Wrexham councillors later this year.”

More information about the Whatuni Student Choice awards can be found here: https://www.whatuni.com/student-awards-winners/university-of-the-year/