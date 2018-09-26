Wrexham Glyndŵr University – Most socially inclusive in the UK, league table finds

Wrexham Glyndŵr University is the most socially inclusive university in the UK, according to the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019.

The university – which is known as a champion for widening access to higher education – was rated as the best in Wales and across the UK for social inclusion.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Maria Hinfelaar said: “We work hard at Wrexham Glyndŵr University to be an inclusive and welcoming institution.

“Social mobility through higher education has been a topic of much discussion in the University sector in recent years, and it’s something that we at Glyndŵr not only talk about – but also act upon.

“That means working with students from all walks of life and all backgrounds – providing them with the support they need to get on with their studies

“It means providing a personal academic tutor for every student, dedicated support for students with disabilities, a specialised assistive technology suite, and much more.

“And it means believing that everyone has the chance to realise their potential. We hear so many inspiring success stories from our graduates – yes we provided them with lots of support, but they got there on their own merit in the end.”

The University’s Criminology Department was rated number one in the UK for teaching quality and student experience and second overall in Wales in the rankings.