Wrexham Glyndwr University is Covid-19 secure and ready to welcome students

New and returning students at Wrexham Glyndwr University will discover campuses which have been adapted to include a range of Covid-19 secure measures.

The changes are designed to keep staff, students and visitors to the university safe – while also ensuring that the excellent service and opportunities which Glyndwr offers students is maintained.





Wrexham Glyndwr University Director of Operations Lynda Powell said: “As you’d expect, we have had to make some changes to the way our campuses operate – but the measures have been put in place so we can keep everyone safe.

“We will, of course, continue our commitment to providing the best possible student experience and ensuring that the quality of our teaching remains high.

“All our staff have to complete a Covid-19 specific induction process before returning to campus, which sets out these new measures, the changes they can expect, and the actions they need to undertake.

“We’re also working to ensure that, where staff are able to work from home, they are supported to do so – to help make sure the right people are on campus and to help aid social distancing.

“We have been in close contact with our local authorities and with Public Health Wales over the past few months – and will continue to work alongside them in the months to come.”

Among physical changes students can expect to see on campus are:

· one-way corridors and doors

· designated use on furniture in classrooms, lecture halls, workshops and social learning spaces

· perspex screens in reception and catering areas

· hand sanitiser stations at all entrances around campuses

Onsite facilities, such as the library and Glyndwr’s social learning spaces such as The Study and the Gallery, will be open to all students – whether or not they have face to face teaching.

The university has been adapted to ensure that the best use of each space on campus is made – and this work will go hand in hand with Glyndwr’s Active Learning Framework, which will combine digitally-enhanced learning opportunities along with the use of these spaces.

Wrexham Glyndwr University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Claire Taylor, said: “Whilst the learning blend on offer will vary between courses for our students, all areas of our campuses have been modified to ensure a Covid-19 secure environment for staff and students.



“Students who are enrolled with us have received their timetables now and know when they will have on-campus sessions – and they will also be supported with a variety of digital learning opportunities and activity which will help them manage their studies.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University Students’ Union is also helping to prepare students for their return – and for a range of activities both online and face to face on offer throughout a Freshers’ Week which will run between September 28 and October 2.

Protocols have been put in place for students – as well as staff and visitors – to follow on campus and all students are being encouraged to follow public health guidance at all times, whether on campus or not.

Student Union President Ebony Banks said: “Activities will be taking place every day during Freshers’ Week and we have been working hard behind the scenes to enable students to take part in events.

“These include those they can join in with from wherever they are staying as well as our socially-distanced Fresher’s Fair, taking place on campus between 10am and 3pm on September 30.

“Wrexham Glyndwr University draws students from across a wide range of ages and backgrounds. We are excited to welcome new students to our campuses and to see old friends return – and we expect all our students to work together to keep both themselves and our wider community safe.”

The new university term at Glyndwr starts on September 28 for new students. There are still limited spaces available on a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate courses and there is still time to secure your place and start your future at Glyndwr – visit www.glyndwr.ac.ukfor more information.