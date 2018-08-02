Would you be able to vote if an election was called tomorrow?

If an election was called tomorrow, would you be able to vote?

It’s that time of year again when residents are asked to take part in the ‘annual canvass’ and make sure that voter registration details for each address are correct and up to date.

If you’ve moved homes recently you are asked to keep a special eye out for the form and check the details. Recent research shows that home movers are far less likely to be registered than those that have lived at the same address for a long time.

Across Great Britain, 94% of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered compared to 40% of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

It’s important that you are registered to vote – it means you will have a voice if an election is called.

Rhydian Thomas, head of the Electoral Commission in Wales, said: “it’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so.

“Checking the form that will arrive through the post is one of the easiest ways to find out if you are already registered. there’s lots of helpful information about registering to vote on our website that you can check out here.”

If you’re not registered your name will not be on the form – if you want to register the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.