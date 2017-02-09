Workforce to unite and hold one minute silence for Shotton paper mill worker who lost life in fatal accident.

UPM Shotton and its entire workforce will hold a one minute silence at 12.45pm today, Thursday 9th February, in memory of the worker who was fatally injured at the site on Deeside Industrial Park on Monday 6th February,

Staff will join together at their weekly safety talk time to observe the one minute silence.

UPM Shotton workers will be joined by employees at Saica across their UK Sites, as well as across the UPM group.

Mr David Ingham, General Manager, UPM Shotton said:

We have had many individuals and companies, from within the UK Paper Industry and beyond, who have made contact with us to express condolences to the bereaved and solidarity with all employees who have been affected by the tragic accident. Both UPM and Downton have provided full access to their respective Occupational Health Teams, which will offer counselling to those affected if required.

The mill and warehouse were closed on Monday night until Tuesday morning as a mark of respect to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Austin Thomas, a contractor worker for Downton, was struck by a bucket loader in the recovered paper warehouse at UPM Shotton on Monday. On Tuesday 7th February, North Wales Police handed the investigation over to the Health and Safety Executive.

UPM and Downton, who are contracted to provide warehouse services for UPM Shotton, have now fully reviewed all procedures following the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive have also been consulted and have approved these. UPM Shotton will continue to work closely with all parties to identify the cause of the incident.

