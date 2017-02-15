Workers at Tata’s Shotton Steel have voted in favour of a union backed plan for pensions and jobs.

Update:

Responding to news that thousands of Tata steelworkers have backed a deal on the future of their pensions, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives – Andrew RT Davies – said:

This is hugely welcome news, and is the product of many months of hard work on all sides. If you cast your mind back a year it would have been scarcely credible to imagine such a turnaround over this period, but this is evidence of what can be achieved when people work together. This is by no means the end of the road, and we will be looking to TATA and to the Welsh Government to ensure that every effort remains focused on securing a vibrant and viable long-term future for Welsh steel.

Update:

Carl Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, said:

It’s good news that workers have succeeded in agreeing a deal on pensions. I know it has been a difficult path but reaching an agreement allows workers to move on positively and gives them future security. The Welsh Government will continue to support all of Wales’s steel workers and keep up our pressure on the UK Government to ensure our steel industry is a top priority. Locally I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the profitable and successful Tata Shotton plant, its management and workers are supported.

Update:

The consultative ballots on Tata Steel’s proposal on pensions, jobs, investment and production closed at noon . All union members were asked if they accepted the proposal, and the results for each union are as follows:

Community

Yes: 72.1%

No: 27.9%

Turnout: 70.5%

Unite

Yes: 75.6%

No: 24.3%

Turnout: 69.2%

GMB

Yes: 74.0%

No: 26.0%

Turnout: 51.5%

Responding to the results, Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of Community, said:

“This result provides a mandate from our members to move forward in our discussions with Tata and find a sustainable solution for the British Steel Pension Scheme.

“Steelworkers have taken a tough decision and have shown they are determined to safeguard jobs and secure the long-term future of steelmaking. Nobody wanted to be in this situation, but as we have always said, it is vital that we now work together to protect the benefits already accrued and prevent the BSPS from free-falling into the PPF.

“This ballot involved an extremely personal decision for everyone that voted. Whichever way our members cast their votes, we know they will not have taken that decision lightly and everyone’s opinions must be respected.

“We now expect Tata to make good on their promises and deliver the investment plan for the whole of their steel business. The UK Government still has an important role to play and we fully expect them to deliver tangible support for steelmaking in the UK.”

Tony Brady, National Officer for Unite, said:

“Steelworkers have made great sacrifices to ensure the UK’s world class steel industry has a future. Those sacrifices must be repaid by Tata Steel honouring its commitments on investment and job security. Nothing less would be a betrayal and add to the deep mistrust that steelworkers now have for the company.

“The UK government in Westminster must also repay the sacrifices and the commitment shown by steelworkers to their industry by stepping up to support steel and secure its future. The UK government must now work in lockstep with the Welsh Government and put steel at the heart of a manufacturing industrial strategy which ensures UK steel is used in all major infrastructure and defence projects.”

Dave Hulse, National Officer for GMB, said:

“Now that steelworkers have done their bit, it is time for the government step up and do theirs. Thousands of skilled jobs rely on steelmaking and the industry supports the whole UK manufacturing sector.

“Instead of insulting steelworkers by classing their industry as a ‘low priority’, the government set out as strategy for steel that recognises it as a high priority for investment and innovation.”

Workers at Tata’s Shotton steel plan have accepted a deal which was agreed between unions and the company.

Unions had recommended their members which should secure the future of 6,000 jobs in Wales.

By agreeing with the deal workers have accepted plans to change the pension terms in return for no compulsory redundancies, that despite Shotton being the profit making jewel in the UK Tata steel asset portfolio.

Tata Steel will begin a consultation on the closure of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) to future accrual, replacing it with a defined contribution scheme with maximum contributions of 10% from the company and 6% from employees.

In return Tata will guarantee a minimum five-year commitment to two blast furnace steel making, with a further commitment to reinvest in Blast Furnace 5 as part of a Capex investment plan.

The company will also seek to help employees through any further changes.

More to follow……

Tata Shotton sells 500,000 tonnes of steel a year, more than 10% of Tata Steel UK’s sales. 700 Apprentices & graduate trainees 21 apprentices and six graduate trainees Steel supplied from Port Talbot, South Wales Product manufacturing plants 2 x Galvanising line 2 x Colorcoat® lines 10 x

700 people are employed at tata Shotton.

They currently have 21 apprentices and six graduate trainees Steel supplied from Port Talbot, South Wales Product manufacturing plants 2 x Galvanising line 2 x Colorcoat® lines 10 x

Steel supplied to Shotton from Port Talbot, South Wales.