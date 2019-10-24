Workers at Deeside manufacturer facing redundancy after Dyson pulls plug on electric car project

A number of workers at a Deeside based manufacturer are facing redundancy after Dyson pulled the plug on its electric car project.

Staff at Atlas Copco on Deeside Industrial Estate were told earlier this week it will be cutting up to 30 jobs.

The site, also known as Henrob – makes rivets for the automotive sector which has been hit hard by the economic downturn.

Henrob was acquired by a Swedish-based conglomerate Atlas Copco in 2014, just months after large scale investment at the Deeside site.

In a letter to workers, General Manager Christopher Clarke cited Dyson’s recent decision to cancel an electric car project and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) slipping projects to next year as the firms reason to cut a number of jobs.

Mr Clarke said: “Our order book for the remainder of 2019 is very poor.

..this is mainly due to the slippage in the JLR MLA-mid project in conjunction with the general global economic downturn affecting the automotive industry.

With the recent announcement of the cancellation of the Dyson project, our forecast order book for 2020 is further reduced below the levels of 2019.”

The company has been operating on in a “cautious mode” over recent months in a bid to control costs and “minimise waste.”

However, “these measures are now proving insufficient to support the current structure and overhead cost within the business.” Mr Clarke said.

The sites senior managers have been asked to identify further cost savings by “reducing the overall headcount in the company.”

Several roles have been “identified as being at risk of redundancy.” Mr Clarke said.

The firm has begun a formal period of consultation with those employees affected.

“I understand that this is unwelcome news and would like to thank you in advance for your ongoing support and commitment to our customers and your colleagues during this difficult time.” Mr Clark added.

Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sergeant, a former Development Engineer at Henrob, has offered his support to workers at the site.

He said: “My thoughts are of course with the workers and their families at this difficult time.

We should also think about the business itself which has been operational with a very high reputation in the area for many years.

Personally, I will do what I can to assist employees and the business going forward.

I know Unite the Union will also be doing their part in securing a future for the site.

I worked at the business for a while and know how they have given many opportunities to local people. I want to see that continue.

If any of those affected wish to contact me directly, they can contact my office or email me at jack.sargeant@assembly.wales”

Henrob was founded in the early 1980s by Keith Jones, who acquired the rights to self-piercing rivets after being introduced to the technology in Australia.

Henrob experienced rapid growth prior to being taken over by Atlas Copco in 2014, the Henrob brand was retained and incorporated into the Swedish firms tools and assembly systems division.

Deeside.com has asked Atlas Copco for a comment.

Feature Image: Google/B.M