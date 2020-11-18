Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Nov 2020

Updated: Wed 18th Nov

Work will begin on Monday to resurface Chester Road East in Pentre

Road resurfacing work on the westbound B5129 Chester Road East in Pentre will get underway next week.

Work on the heavily damaged stretch road approaching the Queensferry roundabout will take around 5 days to complete.

A one way system will prohibit vehicles from travelling on the B5129 from the Makro signals to Queensferry roundabout.

Flintshire council said it has “secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing of the westbound approach to Queensferry roundabout on the B5129 Chester Road East in Pentre starting on Monday 23 November.”


“To facilitate the works a temporary one way system will prohibit vehicles from travelling on the B5129 from the Makro signals to Queensferry roundabout. Access from the roundabout towards Mancot will be maintained throughout the works.”

“The temporary restriction will be in place between 9am and 3pm and the works are expected to be completed in five days (weather dependent).”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained, although short delays may be encountered.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“We are pleased to have secured this funding for this important and necessary resurfacing work to be carried out.

“The Council, along with our contractor, Breedon Southern Limited, apologises in advance for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”



