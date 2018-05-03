independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Work set to begin on new Waste Recycling Centre which will replace Connah’s Quay tip

Published: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018
Share:

Work is set to begin on a new Household Waste Recycling Centre which, once opened – will replace both Connah’s Quay and Flint tips.

The new Rockcliffe site which is being built on land next to Bryne Thomas Cranes between Oakenholt and Connah’s Quay is part of council plans to upgrade Recycling Centre’s in Flintshire.

Both the existing Connah’s Quay Recycling Centre on Dock Road and the Castle Industrial Estate site in Flint are three day a week operations opening on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The new Rockcliffe centre will operate seven days a week and unlike the two it will replace the site will be a split level design, eliminating the need for users to walk up steps and platforms.

Several people living close to the A548 in Oakenholt contacted Deeside.com when plans were first announced to express concerns over the potential impact on an traffic in the area.

The council has said the scheme will include a “revised signalised junction on the A548 to improve access into the proposed site.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“The new development at Rockcliffe will complete an upgrade programme to our existing Household Waste Recycling Centres to bring them up to modern standards.

The new development will improve our recycling figures further with the added benefit of ease of use and access to our users.”

LATEST NEWS:

Recycling company at centre of Sandycroft fire warned last year over storage of waste

Holywell High Street set to be opened up to cars in 8 month trial

Police are looking to trace to owner of two knives found in a Flintshire park

New law needed to protect four-legged crime fighters, says North Wales Police Commissioner

Flint school pupils celebrate town’s Roman heritage at new development

Flint Hospital Campaigners picket health board meeting

Flintshire schoolboys do county proud as they lift the Tom Yeoman Shield

Police urge those attending Chester Races next week to arrive early.

Police incident in Blacon – ‘suspicious device’ declared safe

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn