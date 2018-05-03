Work set to begin on new Waste Recycling Centre which will replace Connah’s Quay tip

Work is set to begin on a new Household Waste Recycling Centre which, once opened – will replace both Connah’s Quay and Flint tips.

The new Rockcliffe site which is being built on land next to Bryne Thomas Cranes between Oakenholt and Connah’s Quay is part of council plans to upgrade Recycling Centre’s in Flintshire.

Both the existing Connah’s Quay Recycling Centre on Dock Road and the Castle Industrial Estate site in Flint are three day a week operations opening on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The new Rockcliffe centre will operate seven days a week and unlike the two it will replace the site will be a split level design, eliminating the need for users to walk up steps and platforms.

Several people living close to the A548 in Oakenholt contacted Deeside.com when plans were first announced to express concerns over the potential impact on an traffic in the area.

The council has said the scheme will include a “revised signalised junction on the A548 to improve access into the proposed site.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said: